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The 202nd edition of the Klassieker is just one night away. Fans gave the Feyenoord and Ajax players their traditional raucous backing on Saturday, the day before the match.

Thousands of fans gathered at Varkenoord in Rotterdam ahead of Sunday's Klassieker. They sang and lit flares in noisy support of coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's struggling side. Fans and squad members also came together towards the end of training.

For Feyenoord, the Klassieker means even more than usual this year. Their last win came on 17 October. They drew the next three matches and lost their last four.

Feyenoord trail Ajax by three points, and defeat to their arch-rivals could prove costly at the end of the season. A win would draw them level with the Amsterdam club in the table and restore some confidence.

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Supporters were also in full voice at De Toekomst. Coach Míchel Sánchez's squad completed a light training session as fans jumped up and down on the Bobby Haarms stand in the background.

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Tolu Arokodare grabs hold of his coach, and the Spaniard breaks into a broad smile. The squad are clearly in good spirits.

The low point came with a banner referring to the war. It bore the words 'bloody Sunday', with an image of the Rotterdam skyline and several bombers above them. It referred to the bombing of Rotterdam on 14 May 1940. It later emerged that Feyenoord fans had also misbehaved.

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Ajax have won seven of their last eight matches. They swept aside FC Thun in midweek, winning 4-0 thanks in part to stunning goals from Rayane Bounida and former Feyenoord player Steven Berghuis.

Read Feyenoord's predicted line-up here . Find Ajax's predicted starting XI here .