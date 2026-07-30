Oscar Gloukh is taking heavy criticism from supporters on Ajax Showtime during the first half of Ajax against FK Vojvodina. Many fans feel the midfielder is too sloppy, too often chooses the difficult option and once again is failing to make a convincing impression for the Amsterdam side.

Ajax controlled virtually the entire first half and carved out big chances through, among others, Kasper Dolberg, Davy Klaassen and Mika Godts. Godts even clipped the bar with a fine lob, but Vojvodina scored from their first big chance when Crnomarkovic struck from a corner: 0-1. The Serbian lead did not last long, though, because Klaassen headed in the 1-1 in first-half stoppage time after Youri Regeer had flicked the ball on with his head towards the far post. That was also the half-time score.

Among Ajax fans, the frustration is clear. Gloukh in particular is taking heavy criticism in the replies. "Gloukh is really not going to make it at Ajax. It just doesn’t fit," writes one supporter on Ajax Showtime, while another says: "Speed of thought and football intelligence: 0."

His passing and ball control are also under fire. "Gloukh’s passing is sometimes genuinely shocking," says one reaction, while another fan again accuses him of making "that dribble too many". His first touch and decisions on the ball also regularly attract criticism.

Others go a step further and openly call for the Israeli to leave. "You really have to try to sell Gloukh," writes one fan, while others respond with "Move Gloukh on!", "I’m not a Gloukh fan, put him up for sale" and "Oscar will be standing at the front of Jordi’s shop window with a big bow around him after tonight."

Dolberg is also coming in for criticism after failing to take various chances. "Good grief, Dolberg, how many chances do you need?" one supporter asks, while another delivers a harsh verdict: "Dolberg is really done with us."

By contrast, the reactions to Daley Blind are almost exclusively positive. The veteran is earning praise for his positioning and build-up qualities: "Blind is positionally really very intelligent" and "What a breath of fresh air in build-up play," write two fans.

Rosa is also getting plenty of appreciation from the fanbase. His crisp passing and attacking intent stand out, judging by reactions such as "Rosa keeps playing fucking crisp balls, top!" and "Rosa has even found his inner Dani Alves today."

Regeer, however, is facing a far less positive response. Fans find the midfielder invisible and blame him for slowing things down: "Is Regeer even playing as well?" and "He takes all the tempo out of it, is hardly available in the build-up and keeps passing sideways," read two telling reactions.