Ajax fail to take top spot in Twente after a series of curious decisions by Joey Kooij

Ajax missed the chance to go top of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon, drawing 2-2 away to FC Twente. Wout Weghorst scored Twente's equaliser from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

As against FC Midtjylland last Thursday and AZ the previous week, Ajax took an early lead through Tolu Arokodare. The Nigerian striker rose above his opponent and headed home after just three minutes: 0-1.

Twente then took the initiative. Daan Rots headed straight at Marc ter Stegen before sending another effort well wide. Aaron Bouwman blocked a shot from Sondre Orjasaeter.

On the counter-attack, Ajax threatened to double their lead. Oscar Gloukh, who played well, found Jorthy Mokio in the penalty area, but the midfielder blasted over despite having room to shoot.

As half-time approached, Twente stepped up the pressure. Ter Stegen denied Orjasaeter twice and stopped Younes Taha after a quick counter-attack. In stoppage time, Orjasaeter struck the near post and Robin Pröpper headed just over.

After the break, Twente picked up where they had left off. Within seconds, Daouda Weidmann took aim at Ter Stegen's goal but shot wide.

Ajax went 0-2 up after 66 minutes, despite Twente's continued pressure. Substitute Rayane Bounida chose to shoot from outside the penalty area and beat goalkeeper Joël Drommel.

Two minutes later, Dies Janse inadvertently headed a corner past his own goalkeeper: 1-2.

Sofyan Amrabat then lost the ball in his own penalty area, but Joey Kooij blew his whistle to check the VAR monitor for an alleged handball by Wout Weghorst in his own penalty area.

After reviewing the footage, Kooij decided not to award Ajax a penalty. Twente were furious, having lost the chance to score following Amrabat's loss of possession.

Twente eventually drew level in stoppage time. Lucas Rosa held Ramiz Zerrouki, and the Algerian midfielder went to ground. VAR intervened and Twente got a penalty, which Wout Weghorst converted to make the final score 2-2.