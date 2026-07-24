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Bart DHanis

Translated by

Ajax could cash in handsomely: interest in player with a market value of €12 million

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Josip Sutalo is on Benfica's list, Bruno Andrade, a journalist for the Portuguese branch of CNN, reports. No official offer has been made yet.

That could change soon. Benfica want to make a bid once Antonio Silva has been sold. The Portuguese club are closing in on an agreement over his move to Bournemouth.

Transfermarkt still values Sutalo at twelve million euros. He is under contract in Amsterdam until mid-2028.

Last Thursday, the Croatian defender did not feature in the Conference League qualifiers against FK Vojvodina, a 4-1 win, because he is still on holiday after the World Cup.

Sutalo has now played 108 times for Ajax, but Jordi Cruyff is still keen to sell him. Reports claim the Amsterdam club will accept an "acceptable bid".

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Should Sutalo leave, there will be no cause for concern in Amsterdam. Coach Míchel still has Daley Blind, Youri Baas, Dies Janse, Ko Itakura and Aaron Bouwman at his disposal.


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