Ajax consider top scorer from Spain with a price tag of €20 million

Ajax are interested in Sergio Arribas, Mundo Deportivo report. Coach Míchel is a big admirer of the attack-minded Almeria midfielder.

Arribas remains an Almeria player for now. The Real Madrid academy product finished as top scorer in Spain's second tier last season with 25 goals, despite playing in midfield.

Before the summer, Almeria fell short against Malaga in the play-offs at the last moment, so the club missed out on promotion to the top flight. Arribas now wants to leave as a result.

Míchel rates the 24-year-old highly, although he is still under contract in southern Spain until mid-2029. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth twenty million euros.

Ajax are not alone in tracking the situation. Benfica and Real Betis also want to sign him, but both appear to view the price tag as too high to move forward.

Elsewhere, according to MD, 'a great many clubs from LaLiga' would like to take Arribas on loan from Almeria for a season.