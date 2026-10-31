Following Ajax's hard-fought 1-0 win over AZ, Spanish coach Míchel Sánchez spoke to ESPN about Julian Brandt's injury.

An early Tolu Arokodare header gave Ajax their first victory over AZ in twelve meetings on Saturday evening. "AZ are a great team," Míchel began his analysis on ESPN. "We hadn't beaten them for more than five years, and they're a very well-drilled team who have played the same way for years."

According to Míchel, Ajax's players still need to understand exactly what is required of them. "We're trying, and the players are at a very high level mentally and in terms of effort," said the Spaniard. "We did several things very well in the first fifteen to twenty minutes and, besides the goal, created a number of dangerous situations."

AZ then took control and pushed Ajax further and further back. "From that point on, AZ dominated," Míchel acknowledged. "If you can't attack well, you have to defend well," he said. He felt Ajax defended well, particularly in the first hour.

"The last half-hour felt very long for us," Míchel admitted. "We had to bring on experienced players, such as Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind, even though they aren't yet match sharp." The three points nevertheless pleased the coach and left Ajax one point behind leaders Feyenoord.

On ESPN, Míchel was also asked why Ajax could not press AZ with sufficient intensity throughout. "Once they were able to pass the ball two, three or four times, it became very difficult to keep pressing with intensity," he explained. "We should have had more control of the ball, because when you attack well, you defend better too."

Brandt went off injured in the 35th minute, with Oscar Gloukh replacing him. Milan van Dongen translated Míchel's answers from Spanish for ESPN viewers immediately after the match, but his version of the injury update was not entirely accurate. "Yes, he emphasises again: the first twenty minutes were good, of course, then Brandt went off, and he says, incidentally, that the injury appears not to be too serious," Van Dongen said.

In Spanish, the Ajax coach actually said: "Brandt didn't feel right and eventually asked to be substituted himself. We'll assess how serious the injury is. Hopefully it's not too bad, but he didn't feel right."

Míchel clarified what he meant at the subsequent press conference. "I don't think it's serious. He felt discomfort early on and couldn't really accelerate," Míchel said. "He knows his body well and wanted to prevent it from getting worse."