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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Ajax can sell Sutalo next year for a maximum of €15 million

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Ajax have completed the paperwork for Josip Sutalo's departure, De Telegraaf reported on Thursday. Lazio will take on his full €2.5 million salary and pay Ajax a €3 million loan fee.

Lazio have also secured an option to buy for €7.5 million. Easily achievable bonuses could push that figure up to between €12 million and €15 million. Ajax have also agreed a ten per cent sell-on clause.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had already reported interest from Rome on Tuesday. A day later, the move was already close to being agreed. Di Marzio had also already mentioned a €3 million loan fee.

Ajax brought Sutalo to Amsterdam in the summer of 2023 for €22 million under then technical director Sven Mislintat. The centre-back struggled early on in the Netherlands but recovered under Francesco Farioli.  

At Lazio, the Croatian defender will be reunited with former team-mate Kenneth Taylor. He made the move six months ago for €20 million.

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Earlier on Thursday, Ajax announced that Ko Itakura is returning to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reports say the Amsterdam club will receive €5 million from the sale of the Japanese player.

After the sales of Sutalo and Itakura, Aaron Bouwman is the only right-footed centre-back left. 

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