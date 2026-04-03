Ajax brings the son of a world-famous player to the Netherlands for the Future Cup

Enzo Cazorla, the 16-year-old son of Spanish international Santi Cazorla, has been invited by Ajax to take part in the Olympia Future Cup. He will play for ‘Future United’ against the Amsterdam side’s Under-17s.

Future United is a combined team featuring players from FC Volendam, Como 1907, Club León, Barranquilla, CF Pachuca, Gamba Osaka and Real Oviedo. These are clubs with which Ajax works closely.

Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the two Sharjah FC players who had been invited are unable to attend the Future Cup.

In the past, Ajax often chose to invite a single specific partner club. The Amsterdam club is keen to see how this new concept will work out.

The invited talents will have the chance to showcase their skills against formidable opponents such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Among others, Cazorla junior (Real Oviedo) will be in action at Sportcomplex De Toekomst over the Easter weekend. He is very much looking forward to it. “I’m not here because of my father, but because I’ve worked incredibly hard over the last few years. It would be great to score or provide a few assists.”

The very young Cazorla plays for the same club as his father, who, at the age of 41, is still active in LaLiga. The 81-time international has previously played for Arsenal and Villarreal, among others.