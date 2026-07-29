Kayden Wolff will continue his career at FC Volendam, Ajax and FC Volendam have announced in a press release. It is not known how much Het Andere Oranje are paying for the 20-year-old forward.

Wolff actually moved from FC Volendam to Ajax in 2021. The Amsterdam club paid €100,000 for him at the time.

But the Almere-born forward could not force a breakthrough in Amsterdam, so he is now heading back to Volendam, who will play in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie next season.

The KKD is familiar territory for Wolff. Last season he played 25 matches for Jong Ajax in the second tier. He scored five times and provided two assists.

At international level, Wolff has also played for the Netherlands Under-18s. The left winger made four appearances for the side. He scored once.

On Wednesday, Ajax also said goodbye to Kian Fitz-Jim. The midfielder is on his way to Turin for a medical with Torino, after which he will put pen to paper on a contract until mid-2030. Ajax will receive €3 million for him.