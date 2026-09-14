Ajax are not done yet: Jordi Cruijff wants to bring in a big name on a free transfer after all

Ajax still want to bring in Yves Bissouma, Mike Verweij reports for De Telegraaf on Monday afternoon. The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

How strong Ajax's chances are of signing the free-agent midfielder is unclear. The Amsterdam club face plenty of competition for the Malian.

Earlier this summer, an African outlet had already reported Ajax's interest in Bissouma, but the club never followed it up. Now, two weeks after the deadline, he still has no new club and Ajax want to make their move after all.

Bissouma is a defensively minded midfielder and became a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, where he played 111 matches. Spurs signed him from Brighton & Hove Albion four years ago for €30 million.

Tottenham decided not to extend his contract because in August 2024 he shared a video on Snapchat showing him inhaling laughing gas from a balloon. The club then suspended the midfielder for the match against Leicester City, after which Bissouma apologised and spoke of a 'serious lack of judgement'.

Ajax have already brought a whole host of players to the Johan Cruyff ArenA this summer. Sofyan Amrabat, Daley Blind, Joffre Torrents and Julian Brandt arrived on free transfers. Tolu, Thilo Kehrer, Marc Ter Stegen and Simon Adingra came in on loan, while transfer fees were paid for Viktor Tsygankov (€3 million), Ciao Henrique (€10 million) and Marcos Leonardo (€20 million).



