Youri Regeer's move to Werder Bremen is complete. The 23-year-old midfielder joins the Bundesliga club on loan for the rest of this season, with Bremen also securing an option to buy. Ajax confirmed the deal through their official channels.

Earlier on Monday, Johan Inan of the Algemeen Dagblad had already reported the loan fee Werder Bremen are paying Ajax. According to the journalist, it is a sum of EUR 200,000.

Sunday had already brought confirmation that Ajax and Werder Bremen had reached a definitive agreement over Regeer's temporary move. The Germans will also cover the midfielder's full salary for the duration of the loan, De Telegraaf had already reported.

Bremen have also secured an option to buy worth EUR 5 million. If the Bundesliga club trigger that clause, Regeer could still go on to earn Ajax a significant fee.

Ajax brought Regeer back from FC Twente in January 2025 for EUR 4.5 million. Soon after returning, the Amsterdam club's academy product suffered an injury, and his second spell at the Johan Cruyff ArenA never really got going.

At Ajax, Regeer was regularly used as a holding midfielder and got plenty of minutes under Fred Grim and Oscar Garcia. He also initially started there under Míchel Sánchez, but he failed to convince enough in that role.

Sofyan Amrabat's arrival has pushed Regeer further down the pecking order. According to De Telegraaf, Jordi Cruijff would ideally have wanted to sell him permanently, but a loan with an option to buy ultimately proved the best deal available.

Regeer remains under contract at Ajax until mid-2029 and has so far made 57 official appearances for the first team, scoring twice and providing five assists.