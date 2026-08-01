Ajax and PSV enquire with AZ about Troy Parrott

Interest in Troy Parrott is starting to gather pace. The usually reliable journalist Ben Jacobs reports that at least five clubs are interested in the AZ striker.

Fulham are the first club mentioned. They showed interest in Parrott at the end of last season but have yet to follow it up. This week, manager Álvaro Arbeloa's club completed the signing of Gonzalo García from Real Madrid.

Como and Real Betis are also tracking Parrott. Jacobs adds that both Ajax and PSV have made recent enquiries with AZ.

Ajax's interest stands out in particular, given that two strikers have already moved to Amsterdam in this window. Marcos Leonardo joined from Al-Hilal for twenty million euros, while Tolu Arokodare has arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. With Kasper Dolberg and Don-Angelo Konadu, Ajax already have four strikers at their disposal.

PSV's interest is easier to understand. Alassane Pléa is still a long way off the level he reached before his injury, and there is still a chance Ricardo Pepi will leave this summer.

AZ's asking price for Parrott is unclear, although it was around thirty million euros last winter. The Irish forward is under contract in Alkmaar until mid-2029.

Long term, AZ have already lined up Parrott's successor. Mexx Meerdink is set to be the first-choice striker for the new season under Leeroy Echteld. Jizz Hornkamp is also available as a solid back-up.