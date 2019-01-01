Ajara Nchout's strike wraps up Valerenga's win over Trondheims-Orn

The Cameroonian got on the scoresheet to wrap up her side's victory at home over Steinar Lein's team at Intility Arena

Ajara Nchout was on the scoresheet in Valerenga's 3-1 win over Trondheims-Orn in a Norwegian Toppserien game on Saturday.

The forward, who scored six times in the last six games including a 4-3 win against Sandviken last week, maintained her fantastic form as she ensured her side secured a fifth win in a row.

Dejana Stefanovic scored after just 10 minutes in the encounter to give the hosts a first-half lead before Marit Clausen levelled matters 27 minutes after the restart.

Two minutes later, Natasha Dowie recovered Monica Knudsen's side lead before the international scored 10 minutes from full time to guarantee the home victory.

Article continues below

Nchout, who featured in the contest from start to finish, has now scored 10 goals in 16 games for Valerenga this season.

The victory moves Valerenga to the second position on the Norwegian Toppserien log with 35 points from 17 games.

They will hope to close gap with leaders Lillestrøm when they take on struggling Stabek in their next league fixture on September 28.​