Ajara Nchout: Valerenga star's goal powers Cameroon past DR Congo

Alain Djeumfa's side survived the Congolese scare in Kinshasa thanks to the individual brilliance of the Valerenga forward

Ajara Nchout´s solitary effort for ensured they progress into the next round of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers despite a 2-1 defeat to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lionesses gained a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Poly Bonghanya´s team courtesy of first-half strikes from Charlene Meyong and Nchout in Yaounde.

However, Isabella Diakiese and Marlene Yav struck in the first half at Stade des Martyrs to ensure the Congolese overturned their first-leg 2-0 deficit at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

As the hosts were hoping to drag the match into extra time, Alexandra Takounda’s cross found the Valerenga star, whose header in the 82nd minute earned the visitors a crucial away goal.



Nchout's second goal in the qualifying series saw Cameroon clinch a fourth-round ticket, and were rewarded with a date with Cote d'Ivoire in November.

The 2019 Puskas Award nominee will be keen to inspire the return of the 2016 African Women´s Cup of Nations runners-up to the Women´s Olympic next year in Tokyo.

On her return to Norway, the 26-year-old will be aiming to continue from where she left when they host sixth-placed Roa on Saturday.