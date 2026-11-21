There are growing signs that Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri will struggle to remain at Manchester City, after his chances of getting playing time declined this season. It went as far as his omission from the squad for the match against Fulham, despite his taking part in training ahead of the game, which has reopened the question of his future as the winter transfer window approaches.
Italian coach Enzo Maresca left Aït-Nouri out of the squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham, even though the 25-year-old left-back had trained with his teammates in the final session before the game. It's the latest sign of how limited his role is in the coaching staff's plans.
Maresca started Nico O'Reilly at left-back, then sent on Croatia's Joško Gvardiol in the second half in place of the 21-year-old Englishman.
The snub extends the Algerian's absence from Premier League football. He's yet to appear in the competition this season, and his four outings, two in the League Cup and two in the Champions League, add up to just 168 minutes.
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Even so, Aït-Nouri has made those minutes count, providing three assists. That's caught the eye of Juventus, who have begun monitoring his situation ahead of a possible move when the winter transfer window opens in January.
The Turin club want several signings to give coach Luciano Spalletti extra options and raise the technical quality of the squad. Top of their list are a physically strong striker and an attacking full-back who can make a difference in the final third and has the physique to play regularly.
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According to "Calciomercato", Aït-Nouri has backing within Juventus thanks to his experience in major European competitions and his ability to build attacks and create chances. Getting the deal done won't be easy, though. Manchester City want a fee and are insisting on a permanent sale rather than a loan.
Juventus would prefer a loan with an option to buy, banking on the player's desire for a change of scenery and a fresh chance to regain his standing.
Turin appeals to Aït-Nouri, according to the Italian outlet, and he has already asked his entourage to explore contacts in recent days. Juventus intend to move soon to test whether a deal can be done.
Aït-Nouri isn't the only name on Juventus's list. The alternatives include Alejandro Balde, who wants to leave Barcelona after slipping down Hansi Flick's pecking order, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, who has featured in five league matches and two League Cup games without adapting to Roberto De Zerbi's ideas. Juan Miranda, who has set up six goals in Serie A, is also in the frame.
For now, Aït-Nouri's future hinges on how Manchester City want to structure the deal. The signs increasingly point to an exit in the coming weeks.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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