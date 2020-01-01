AIFF to consider U-20 league next season

The All India Football Federation convened its executive committee meeting on Thursday...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) will consider organizing a U-20 football league within the Indian football calendar next season.

In an executive committee meeting chaired by AIFF president Praful Patel and held via video conferencing on Thursday, the Indian FA came to the conclusion that it won't be possible to host the AIFF Youth Leagues this season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The boys who would have played U-18 league this year will then get the opportunity to showcase their performance in the U-20 League.

It has also been decided that the Academy Accreditation procedure will kick-off once again from next season onwards.

More teams

Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and all other Executive Committee officials attended the meeting. FSDL general manager Chirag Tanna (as an invitee) and AIFF technical director Isac Doru were also present.

Patel congratulated the AIFF administration for their work during the pandemic. He said, “Congratulations for the completion of the Qualifiers. The ISL is slated to kick-off on November 20. The I-League will be hosted in Kolkata, while the Hero ISL will be held in Goa. Both the cities have been chosen as they have multiple match and practice venues."

Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar said, “There were quite a few lessons for us during the Hero I-League Qualifiers which will help us immensely when we go on to conduct the I-League 2020-21 later in the season. I need to thank the IFA, Joydeep Mukherjee (Secretary, IFA), Subrata Dutta and the Government of West Bengal for their stupendous support.”