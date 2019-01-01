Aidil hails Kedah's commitment and "fantastic" five-goal performance

Two goals in the last 10 minutes in Alor Setar on Friday allowed Kedah to record a 5-2 win, and move up to third in the MSL standings.

held their nerves to hold back a late fightback in their round 12 Super League match on Friday, scoring two late goals to win the encounter with a 5-2 scoreline.

Guilherme de Paula pulled one back for the visitors at the Darul Aman Stadium in the 78th minute to close down the margin to 3-2, but one goal each by Fernando Rodriguez (80') and Jonatan Bauman (89') sealed the win and allowed the Red Eagles to move up to third place in the standings, at least temporarily.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Kedah boss Aidil Sharin Sahak praised his charges for sealing a convincing win.

"Kuala Lumpur are a good side which we respect, and they gave us a hard time.

"But the boys did a fantastic job; it's not easy to score five goals in one game. They made it happen through their commitment, workrate and discipline. Even players with injuries still want to contribute because this is the team that they want to fight for. The team spirit is at a high and we will take advantage of it to get good results," noted the Singaporean.

He also took the chance to defend Rodriguez and Bauman, who each scored a brace in the encounter.

"I'm very happy for them. Many people have been talking about changing them for new signings, but praise Allah, tonight they showed their quality.

"We signed them because they have quality; they are fantastic and disciplined. Players like them want to keep doing more and I hope that they won't stop here. I'm happy that they each scored two goals tonight," remarked the former head coach.

