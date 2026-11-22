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A machine has no emotions or feelings, so Kooora decided to put a number of contentious questions to artificial intelligence and present the answers without editorial intervention.

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Today's instalment of the series tackles a question gripping football fans right now: "What is the predicted score for the Liverpool v Manchester United match in round 11 of the Premier League?"

(Note): All answers, including any linguistic or factual errors, appear exactly as the artificial intelligence gave them.

The answer:

The predicted result for today's clash at Anfield, on Sunday 22 November 2026, is a Liverpool win over Manchester United by 2-1 or 3-1. Of the two, 2-1 is the most logical scenario.

Reasons for this prediction:

1. The large gap in league position and results this season:

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Liverpool go into the 11th round fifth in the table with 18 points from 10 matches (five wins, three draws and two defeats), having scored 14 goals and conceded only 10. Manchester United are in a far worse state. They sit 19th (second from bottom) with just eight points from 10 matches, managing only one win alongside five draws and four defeats, and they've conceded 19 goals.

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2. Home advantage and Liverpool's attacking momentum:

The match is at Anfield, and the statistical indicators give Liverpool a 56.6% chance of winning, against 21% for Manchester United and 22.4% for a draw.

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Liverpool's spirits are high, too, after a 3-1 win away at Crystal Palace in the previous round. United, meanwhile, dropped points in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

3. Fitness and absentees:

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Liverpool have key players back for the showdown, with captain Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong returning to training, although Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley remain absent.

Manchester United have Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire back, but injuries rule out striker Benjamin Sesko and midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Carlos Baleba. That weakens their attacking threat and their midfield balance against the Anfield pressure.

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4. Why might Manchester United score?

Despite their poor results, United have scored 14 goals in 10 matches (almost the same scoring record as Liverpool) and can exploit space and counter-attacks, so a consolation goal is a very real possibility. Holding out against Liverpool's attack for the full 90 minutes is another matter, given their clear defensive struggles.

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Conclusion:

A 2-1 Liverpool win is the most likely outcome. If the hosts impose early control and take their chances as they did against Crystal Palace, the margin could widen to 3-1.