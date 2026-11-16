Ahmed Shobeir: Al Ahly are afraid of Pyramids, and Zamalek are hoping for this result

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Broadcaster Ahmed Shobeir has analysed the positions of Al Ahly and Pyramids ahead of their fiery clash in the Egyptian Premier League on 23 November.

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Shobeir told a radio programme: "Al Ahly go into the Pyramids match 4 points behind Pyramids. Zamalek are hoping for a draw between the two sides, or even more so for an Al Ahly win to stop the Pyramids train."

He continued: "Can the Pyramids train be stopped? No team wins all the time. This is a difficult match for Al Ahly and a difficult one for Pyramids."

He went on: "You can sense that Al Ahly fans are very afraid of the match, and they are completely right to be, because Pyramids are performing at a level that is beyond superb. Even in the matches where they are not at their best, they know how to win them. Pyramids have not dropped a point. Pyramids have won the league, the cup, the League Cup and the African Champions League."

The former Al Ahly goalkeeper added: "So there is a sense of fear this time inside Al Ahly. Pyramids have a sense of confidence, but at the same time a sense of respect for Al Ahly. The match is not easy for them because their opponent is Al Ahly."

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Still, he insisted the Red Devils have options: "Yes, Pyramids have had the upper hand over Al Ahly recently, but Al Ahly have a great many weapons they can use to win."

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Shobeir then turned to Al Ahly's transfer business: "Yesterday there were strong reports of Al Ahly negotiating with Tarek Alaa, the Pyramids and Egypt senior national team full-back."

Those reports, he said, didn't stand up: "The reports came from Zed, but an important source inside Al Ahly told me: this news has no basis in truth. We are very committed to Mohamed Hany, and we hope the renewal matter will end well under the club's same regulations. It is difficult for us to change the system, especially as we have signed players in this way."

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The referee for Al Ahly v Pyramids

The Egyptian Football Association's main referees' committee, chaired by Essam Abdel Fattah, has announced the appointment of Salvadoran international referee Ivan Barton to take charge of the match between Al Ahly and Pyramids , scheduled for 23 November in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

The committee turned to Barton, a referee with extensive international tournament experience, for a meeting between the league leaders and the second-placed side. The result could shape the race for top spot.

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Pyramids go into the game top of the table on 24 points. Al Ahly sit second on 20, so a win would cut the gap to a single point, while Pyramids will be looking to extend their lead and tighten their grip on the summit.

Barton has held a Fifa international badge since 2018 and has since worked at a number of major tournaments at both national team and club level.

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The Salvadoran appeared at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before taking charge of matches at the most recent edition in 2026, cementing his standing among the referees of Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football.

In Qatar, Barton refereed three matches, most notably Japan v Germany, Brazil v Switzerland and England v Senegal in the round of 16.