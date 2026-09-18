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imago-sport-1083406414.jpgSergio Ros
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Ahead of the Real Madrid clash: Barcelona prepare a big surprise before El Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

What are they?

American singer Tyler, the Creator has emerged as the leading candidate to feature on the front of Barcelona's shirt for the Clasico against Real Madrid, scheduled for 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Which artist ends up on the shirt has become one of the great mysteries before every Clasico since Barcelona struck their sponsorship deal with Spotify.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona are leaning towards Tyler, the Creator, though the agreement is not yet finalised and the details remain to be settled.

Other names have done the rounds in recent weeks. Even so, the American artist's chances have surged to make him the main option for the initiative.

Confirm the deal, and the word "GOLF" could appear on the front of the shirt, a nod to GOLF WANG, the clothing brand Tyler, the Creator founded. The word is one of the most recognisable recurring elements across the brand's designs.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

His influence in the United States stretches well beyond music into fashion and social media. That reach, and his knack for sparking conversation and firing up a huge digital community, makes him an obvious draw for a project through which Barcelona and Spotify want to land a global impact far bigger than the match itself.

Drake kicked off the initiative on the front of Barcelona's shirt in October 2022, followed by Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, Karol G, Coldplay, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo. Tyler, the Creator could be next, although nothing is signed just yet.

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