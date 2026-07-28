Ahead of the MC Alger clash: Inzaghi surprises Al-Hilal fans with a new decision

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has sprung a surprise on the fans of "the Boss" with a new decision ahead of the friendly against MC Alger.

Al-Hilal face MC Alger tomorrow, Wednesday, in the third of their friendlies during their overseas training camp in Austria, ahead of the start of the new 2026-2027 football season.

According to Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi, Inzaghi has reversed his previous decision and agreed to broadcast the MC Alger match rather than hold it behind closed doors.

The Saudi club are now working with "STC TV" to get everything in place for a live broadcast, Al-Suwailhi added.

MC Alger will be the third opponent Al-Hilal face during the Austria camp. They have already beaten Austria's Sturm Graz 2-1 and dispatched South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with a clean 2-0.

"The Boss" wrap up their Austria camp on 3 August against Qatar's Al-Ahli, before flying back to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.