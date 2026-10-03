Al-Hilal are closing in on the return of one of their players after a full eight months out, and his timing could hardly be better with a mouthwatering Clasico against old rivals Al-Ittihad on the horizon.

Al-Ittihad travel to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on 10 October, where Al-Hilal host them in the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

A week out from the showdown, Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Hilal are on the brink of welcoming back right-back Hamad Al-Yami, who is nearing a return to group training.

Al-Yami suffered a kneecap injury against Al-Taawoun on 24 February, in a postponed match from the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League, and went under the knife in Finland last March.

Since then, he has worked through a rehabilitation programme that he is close to completing. That clears the path for him to rejoin group training and feature in official matches in the weeks ahead.

His comeback carries real weight. Simone Inzaghi, the Al-Hilal manager, has leaned solely on Mohammed Mahzari at right-back, shuffling left-back Mutaib Al-Harbi across to cover.

Last season, Al-Yami was one of Inzaghi's go-to men, racking up 27 appearances before his injury and chipping in with two assists.

Victory in the Clasico would keep Al-Hilal top of the pile. They lead the table on 18 points, a single point clear of "the Dean" in second.