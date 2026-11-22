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One of the brightest young strikers in European football is edging closer to taking a new step in his career, after his name began attracting interest from a number of major clubs on the back of his performances in the Premier League and his ability to play in more than one role in attack.

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Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Eli Junior Kroupi, Bournemouth's 20-year-old striker, would prefer a move to Barcelona over his other options. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal lead the rest of the field, and both clubs are monitoring his situation ahead of a possible attempt to sign him.

Kroupi is particularly keen to wear the Catalan club's shirt, according to the paper. Barcelona tracked his development during last summer's transfer window, and sporting director Deco still has him among the options he's considering to strengthen the attack in the future.

That tallies with what British journalist David Ornstein revealed on the "The Athletic FC" podcast. Ornstein indicated that the French striker is considering leaving the Premier League when he decides to take the next step in his career.

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That could hand Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain an edge over the English clubs interested in him, although Ornstein did not confirm that the player has actually settled on the Catalan club. Bournemouth close the door. Even so, the player's possible desire for a change of scene looks unlikely to smooth the way for a deal. Bournemouth have no plans to part with their striker during the upcoming winter transfer window and consider his continued presence an important part of their sporting project.

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Bournemouth coach Marco Rose said: "We are not planning to sell in January. That is not part of our plan. At the moment, everything going around is just rumours and noise." Kroupi's contract with Bournemouth runs until June 2030. That puts the English club in a strong position against any attempts at negotiation, and they're under no pressure to rush a decision on his future.

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Estimates circulating in the British press suggest Bournemouth could demand around £100 million to let him leave, a sum that could prove a major obstacle for Barcelona given their financial circumstances.

A deal for the future

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The French international striker has become one of the standout names in Europe's talent market thanks to his youth, his goalscoring ability and his versatility across different attacking roles. Those qualities fit Barcelona's strategy of recruiting players who can make a difference in the medium and long term.

Citing French website "Foot Sur7", "Sport" report that Kroupi wants to rediscover his best form this season before thinking about changing clubs. He could then weigh up his future next summer.

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Arsenal have greater financial resources and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested, but his possible preference for Barcelona could hand Deco an important card in the race to sign him. The expected fee, though, remains a major challenge for the Catalan club.

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