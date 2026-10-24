Recently, Real Madrid have faced repeated criticism, while rivals Barcelona have drawn lavish praise for their attacking strength under coach Hansi Flick. Mourinho called that "unfair" for one particular reason.

At the press conference before Sunday's clash, he explained: "People regard us as a finished product, something that is very difficult in football anyway, but we are not even at an advanced stage of that process yet. We have only been working together for three months."

Mourinho continued: "We are a long way from being a finished product. We are still right at the beginning, at a stage where the coach is getting to know the team, analysing them and setting the direction, while the players, for their part, are getting to know the coach and his approach."

For Mourinho, that is why "I don't think it is fair to compare a team at this stage of development with a team that has been playing together for years." Nor does he see the clash with Flick as a benchmark: "everything you have achieved before means nothing in this match. It is really special."

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Barca may be slight favourites, having won six of the last seven Clasicos, but regardless of how the match turns out, the Blancos' coach is certain: "Real Madrid win titles with Mourinho!"