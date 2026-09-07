Ahead of clash with Inter: Jose Mourinho of Real Madrid receives curious gift - what is behind it?

It was 28 April 2010 when Mourinho would later call it the "most beautiful defeat of his life" and a "historic miracle". What had happened? Mourinho and Inter Milan went into the second leg eight days after a 3-1 first-leg win over defending champions and overwhelming favourites Barcelona.

Yet although Barca also played with a numerical advantage for 60 minutes after Thiago Motta was sent off, Pep Guardiola's team could manage only a 1-0 win against Mourinho's gameplan, which centred on stopping Lionel Messi from playing. The Portuguese coach's celebrations instantly became part of football history.

Index finger raised, Mourinho charged onto the Camp Nou pitch and celebrated wildly with his players. One or two Catalans apparently felt so provoked by it that the sprinklers were switched on, seemingly to bring Inter's party to an end and drive Mourinho and co away.

Inter wrapped up the title a few weeks later with a 2-0 win over Louis van Gaal's Bayern Munich in the final.

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Mission impossible? Mission accomplished!

"The mission is very difficult. It is almost impossible to present Mourinho with a gift here," Palmeri said in a mobile phone video. "It is difficult, but we will try."

The attempt worked. Mourinho was delighted, accepted the gift and shook Palmeri's hand before leaving the press conference room in Madrid with a smile.

Tuesday brings a meeting between Mourinho's current club Real and his former club Inter on the opening matchday of the Champions League league phase. Unlike at the Italian giants, Mourinho has so far not managed to win Europe's premier club competition with Los Blancos. In 2010, the now 63-year-old left Milan for Madrid and stayed there until 2013. This summer, he joined Spain's record champions for the second time.



