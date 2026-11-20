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Gladbach look set to change goalkeepers for this weekend's match against BVB.

Coach Alexander Blessin appears to have decided on a change in goal at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

According to Bild, Gladbach's regular number one Moritz Nicolas will not start in Saturday's Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund. His understudy Daniel Batz will take his place.

Blessin wants to make the switch permanent as Gladbach chase desperately needed points in the relegation battle, according to the report. Both goalkeepers have already been told of the decision.

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Nicolas began the season as Gladbach's undisputed number one but suffered a strain at the end of October and has been out since. Batz deputised for the 29-year-old in the following three games and made a solid impression.

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Batz kept clean sheets against SC Paderborn and, in the DFB Cup, against Karlsruher SC. Nicolas had managed just one in the previous eight competitive matches, in the 5-0 win over Oberliga side TSV Schott Mainz in the first round of the cup.

How long is Moritz Nicolas under contract at Gladbach?

Looking ahead, Bild says it remains unclear whether fan favourite Nicolas will accept a permanent demotion and fight for his place or look for alternatives. His Mönchengladbach contract runs until 2029 and reportedly includes a €15 million release clause.

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Nicolas has been with Gladbach's first team since 2016. After several loan spells, he made his professional debut in 2022 and has since played 95 more competitive games for the club.