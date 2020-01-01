Aguero doubtful for season run-in as Man City confirm trip to knee specialist
Sergio Aguero's 2019-20 season may already be over after Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday that the striker will travel to Barcelona for a specialist examination on his left knee.
The Argentine pulled up with an injury during City's routine 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night, sparking fears that he would have to spend time on the sidelines.
Pep Guardiola confirmed after the match that the attacker's chances of a swift return did "not look good" and that he had been struggling with a niggle even before the match.
Now, however, it has been confirmed that specialist Dr Ramon Cugat will examine Aguero, with the severity of the issue currently unknown.
