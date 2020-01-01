Aguero breaks Henry and Shearer Premier League records with Villa hat-trick

The Argentina international scored his 177th goal and 12th hat-trick in England's top flight against Aston Villa on Sunday

’s Sergio Aguero has moved past legend Thierry Henry as the leading foreign goalscorer in Premier League history after netting his 175th.176th and 177th goal in the competition against in what was also a record setting hat-trick.

The treble, the 12th of his Premier League career, saw him overtake Alan Shearer's record for the most since the league's inception.

The international beat Henry's tally on Sunday at Villa Park as he scored City’s third and fifth goals in their 6-1 win.

He smashed a rising shot goal from outside the box past Orjan Nyland in the 28th minute before adding a second just before the hour mark.

Henry scored his goals in 258 appearances over two spells for the Gunners, while Aguero was playing his 255th league match for the Manchester side since his arrival from in 2011.

Aguero is now the tied fourth-highest scorer in Premier League level with former midfielder and current Blues boss Frank Lampard, and 10 behind Andrew Cole, who once starred for City’s fierce rivals .

The 31-year-old has some way to go to overhaul the other two players ahead of him, who both scored more than 200 goals in their time in the league.

Wayne Rooney, another former United man, has 208, while Shearer is top of the charts, banging in 260 in for and .

Rooney will harbour a desire that he can add to his tally as he is currently a player-coach for in the Championship, hoping to mastermind a return to the top table.

12 - Sergio Agüero has scored more hat-tricks than any other player in Premier League history (12), overtaking Alan Shearer. Match-ball. pic.twitter.com/V6Ti53cJkz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

A third goal for Aguero with 10 minutes to go on Sunday saw him surpass Shearer in terms of Premier League's hat-tricks, with the likes of Robbie Fowler, Henry, Harry Kane and Michael Owen further back in the list.

Aguero is City’s top scorer in all competitions with his total of 249 tallying 82 more than his nearest rival Tony Book, who scored his goals in the 1930’s and ‘40’s.

In addition to scoring the most goals for the club, Aguero also scored arguably the most famous.

His goal against deep into injury time in the final game of the 2011-12 season secured the club’s first top-flight title since the 1967-68 campaign.

Since that historic season, Aguero’s goals have inspired City to three more titles, including in each of the last two seasons.