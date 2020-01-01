Aguerd and Guirassy goals send Rennes to the top of Ligue 1

The Moroccan and Franco-Guinean did the necessary work to ensure the Red and Blacks were back leading the French top-flight

Naif Aguerd and Sehrou Guirassy got their names on the scoresheet as recorded a 3-0 away win at on Saturday which restored their lead on the top of the table.

The Red and Blacks have had a bright start to the new campaign, going unbeaten after drawing at on the opening day before bagging wins against Montpelier, Olympique and AS .

They had relinquished top spot after Lille saw off 2-0 on Friday. Julian Stephan’s men, however, were not shaken and continued from where they left off with Aguerd giving them the lead in the 33rd minute, heading the ball in from a Benjamin Bourigeaud corner kick.

More teams

They maintained that lead going into the break but just two minutes after the restart, Saint-Etienne had the ball in the back of the net through Arnaud Nordin. It was however ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

33' : GOOOOOAAAL ! Ouverture du score de Nayef Aguerd, de la tête après un corner ! 🔥#ASSESRFC 0-1 pic.twitter.com/5oieCPbryX — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) September 26, 2020

Rennes grew in confidence as the game wore on and added a second in the 53rd minute via Guirassy, the 24-year-old forward of Guinean descent firing in an overhead kick having latched on to a cross from Romain Del Castillo.

Adrien Hunou got the job done with a lob over Saint-Etienne goalie Jessy Moulin one minute from time.

Article continues below

Aguerd had a strong performance for the 90 minutes he played, winning six of nine total duels, one interception, two tackles and three clearances. He also had 61 touches on the ball and a high passing accuracy of 90%. The international has now scored twice since joining from in the summer, netting first in the victory at Nimes.

Guirassy meanwhile had two shots on target, one successful dribble from a sole attempt while also producing 30 touches, 12 accurate passes (67%) and winning seven of 12 total duels before going off for Hunou in the 84th minute. The forward who joined from , now has three goals for his new employers having also netted in the victory at Nimes.

Rennes will be at Roazhon Park when they face in their next Ligue 1 encounter on November 4.