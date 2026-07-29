According to Sky and Bild, Dzeko will undergo his medical on Sunday and Monday before signing a contract until 2027. The 40-year-old striker from Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently without a club and spent the second half of last season at Schalke after leaving AC Florence at his own request. He played a major part in their promotion to the Bundesliga with nine goal contributions. Afterwards, Dzeko's future remained open at first because of financial issues. Retirement also remained a possibility for the veteran star after his World Cup appearance.

Maximilian Wöber's signing is also likely to have helped push the deal through. The 28-year-old Austrian joined on a free transfer from Leeds United, allowing Schalke to fill the vacant spot in defence at low cost and giving them more financial room for manoeuvre.

Dzeko is in line to be among the top earners with an annual salary of around €900,000, which can rise to as much as €1.3 million with bonuses. Kenan Karaman and Robin Gosens, who arrived on loan from Florence, are also in that bracket.

Jesper Lindström set to arrive on loan from Napoli

Schalke could also wrap up a second transfer in the coming days alongside Dzeko, with Jesper Lindström set to arrive on loan from SSC Napoli. The club have already reached an agreement with him. Only the final details between the clubs still need to be clarified. An obligation to buy or an option to buy could be included in the loan. The 26-year-old Danish right winger's contract in Naples runs until 2028.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, Lindström first made his name as a regular in their 2022 Europa League triumph. He then joined Napoli in 2023 for €30 million but failed to live up to the high expectations there. Last season, Lindström played on loan for VfL Wolfsburg. He failed to register a goal contribution in 15 appearances and was relegated with the Wolves.