Real Madrid are closer than ever to landing Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who covers the beat for "Sky Sport Germany", posted the news on his account on the "X" platform this Wednesday: "Major breakthrough! Real Madrid and Leipzig are on the verge of completing the transfer deal for Yan Diomande."

Read also

Major development: figures within FIFA call on Infantino to resign

Arab and African support bolsters Infantino's hopes in the face of the European campaign

He added: "Exclusive details: the guaranteed fee for the deal amounts to 125 million euros. With the addition of realistic bonuses, the value is expected to rise to 135 million euros, while the total value could reach 140 million euros, should all the bonuses linked to hard-to-achieve conditions be met."

Leganes, his former club, stand to bank around 5% of the profits from the sale under the terms agreed between the parties. Plettenberg went on: "Only the final formalities remain before the deal is officially completed."

Diomande lit up the Bundesliga with Leipzig last season. He also caught the eye in Ivory Coast colours at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.



