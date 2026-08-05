Real Madrid are closer than ever to signing Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from Germany's RB Leipzig in the current summer transfer window.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport Germany", wrote today, Wednesday, on his account on the "X" platform: "Big breakthrough! Real Madrid and Leipzig are on the verge of completing the transfer of Yan Diomande".

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He added: "Exclusive details: the guaranteed fee for the deal amounts to 125 million euros. With realistic bonuses added, the value is expected to rise to 135 million euros, while the total value could reach 140 million euros, should all the bonuses tied to difficult-to-achieve conditions be met".

The journalist continued: "Leganes (his former club) will receive around 5% of the profits from the player's transfer, in accordance with the agreement reached between the parties. Only the final formalities remain before the deal is officially completed".

Diomande shone with Leipzig last season. He also delivered a standout performance in the shirt of the Ivory Coast national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.



