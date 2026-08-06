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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Agreement reached: details revealed of Diaby's move to Bayer Leverkusen

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Al Ittihad
Bayer Leverkusen
M. Diaby
Saudi Pro League
Bundesliga
Saudi Arabia
Germany
France

The French winger close to a return to the German league

France winger Moussa Diaby is set to leave Al-Ittihad and join Germany's Bayer Leverkusen, according to press reports.

Reports had already flagged Diaby as close to an Al-Ittihad exit, with European clubs including Italy's Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen circling.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", citing Germany's "Bild", reported that Leverkusen were closing in on a deal with Al-Ittihad to sign the French winger for less than 30 million euros.

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Diaby will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the German club, running until 2031, and will pocket an annual salary of 6 million euros plus bonuses.

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Bayer Leverkusen
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Al-Jazira
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Al Ittihad
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The 27-year-old returns to Bayer Leverkusen three years after leaving. He played there between 2019 and 2023 before moving to Aston Villa, then joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024.

Diaby caught the eye over two strong seasons with Al-Ittihad. In the first he drove the team to a double of the Roshn League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for the first time in their history.

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