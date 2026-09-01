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Hussein Hamdy

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Agreement reached: Chelsea star on the verge of Tottenham

Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
M. Mudryk
Premier League
England
Ukraine

New challenge in the Premier League

One of Chelsea's prominent players has edged closer to an official switch to Tottenham Hotspur in the current summer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Mykhailo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Romano added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

He concluded: "The Ukrainian player will once again work under the leadership of Roberto De Zerbi."

De Zerbi and Mudryk have worked together before, at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
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