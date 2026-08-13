"There is already some movement." At the start of August, Max Eberl sounded extremely confident that "at some point" an option would emerge for his three problem cases. Because then, "teams would look at their squads" and might still see a need to act due to injuries or qualification for European competitions.

For Eberl, this is also the period in which he wants to satisfy the final demands this summer from the supervisory board dominated by club patron Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge when it comes to squad planning: sell the expensive and unwanted deadwood. Sacha Boey, Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza have long fallen into that category.

Coach Vincent Kompany has not tried to hide that either, although he called for all three players "to be treated with respect" and stressed that he wanted to keep working with them for as long as they remain under contract at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich: Palhinha already in agreement with Aston Villa - sale close to completion?

Ten days after Eberl's "movement" statement, only one of the sale candidates has seen any concrete progress. Aston Villa are actively pursuing Joao Palhinha. The Premier League club need cover for the long absence of Amadou Onana (cruciate ligament rupture).

Villa have the money after the record sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for 138 million euros. That is why the German record champions are not budging from their clear demands in the Palhinha case. They want to recoup at least part of the 51 million euros once paid to Fulham this summer. According to Sky, Bayern rejected an initial offer said to have been a loan with an option to buy from England and are insisting on a sale worth around 25 million euros.

According to kicker , though, there is still a positive trend and a sign that the Palhinha chapter could soon end in Munich. The specialist magazine reports that Palhinha has already reached an agreement with the Premier League club. That was the missing piece in the previously planned move to loan club Tottenham. According to kicker, that move did not collapse because Spurs were unwilling to trigger the purchase option, but primarily because of Palhinha's wage demands.

Talks with the Villans are continuing and could yet bring Eberl the outcome he wants. He is nowhere near that with his other two "problem cases", although Bryan Zaragoza's situation also appears to hinge on the player's own demands.

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Will Bayern Munich be stuck with Zaragoza? Lucrative transfer offer rejected

As kicker reports, Zaragoza is said to have rejected a lucrative offer from outside Europe. Mundo Deportivo recently wrote of financially very attractive offers from the Middle East, but the 24-year-old apparently does not see himself there at this stage of his career.

Spain appears to be his preferred destination instead. Espanyol Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves are both said to be interested. But Zaragoza's problem remains the same: the attacker is not fit enough for the load because of a long-term knee inflammation. That is why kicker describes a Zaragoza sale as a "tricky task" for Eberl.

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Zaragoza and Boey face the stands at Bayern Munich

If the Spaniard stays in Munich, he will, like Sacha Boey, be watching Bayern Munich's matches from the stands. It is said there is no longer any place for either of them in Bayern's squad. In Boey's case, Galatasaray Istanbul, where the Frenchman played on loan from February last season, had been willing to do another loan deal. But the Turkish top club want to keep their limited foreign player slots free for bigger transfer ambitions.

Other interested clubs are apparently impossible to find at the moment. "As things stand, nothing has happened yet with the Frenchman," writes kicker. Eberl must wait again for more "movement" to arrive.

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Bayern Munich: performance data and statistics for Zaragoza, Palhinha and Boey



