After The Athletic reported during the week that Frankfurt's Michael Zetterer was on the verge of a move to Premier League side Leeds United, the player's camp has now firmly rejected the report. "We are very surprised by reports that Michael Zetterer is supposedly close to a move. They are not true. Michael and his family feel very comfortable in Frankfurt. A move is currently out of the question for him," adviser Nico Pellatz told Bild.

The Athletic had previously reported very advanced negotiations between Leeds and Eintracht. According to the report, Zetterer was set to become the backup goalkeeper at the Premier League club behind the new number one, James Trafford. As things stand, though, a transfer does not appear to be on the table.

That leaves the goalkeeper position at Eintracht as one of the biggest problem areas in the squad. In the first round of the DFB Cup against St. Tönis on Friday, Kaua Prates will be between the posts.

Prates is under particular scrutiny. In the recent pre-season friendly debacle against Brentford, he conceded seven goals and looked especially poor on the second. Prates has also repeatedly shown weaknesses in the past.

The signing of Noah Atubolu is therefore meant to provide a solution. Eintracht are said to see him as their preferred option in goal.

Yet Atubolu too is enduring a turbulent transfer summer. After parting ways with his agency, the 24-year-old is still looking for a new club. A future at SC Freiburg is considered out of the question after he rejected an extension in May to his contract, which runs until 2027.

Atubolu had originally been targeting a move to the Premier League, preferably to a club with European ambitions. Aston Villa in particular were discussed as interested. However, Emiliano Martínez remained the clear number one there, while concrete interest from England has so far failed to materialise.