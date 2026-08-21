After The Athletic reported during the week that Frankfurt's Michael Zetterer was close to a move to Leeds United in the Premier League, his camp have now firmly rejected the story. "We are very surprised by reports that Michael Zetterer is supposedly close to a move. They are not true. Michael and his family feel very comfortable in Frankfurt. A move is currently out of the question for him," adviser Nico Pellatz told Bild.

The Athletic had previously gone as far as claiming negotiations between Leeds and Eintracht were already at a very advanced stage. According to the report, Zetterer was set to become the backup goalkeeper at the Premier League club behind the new number one James Trafford. For now, though, a transfer does not appear to be on the cards.

That leaves the goalkeeper position at Eintracht as one of the biggest problem areas in the squad. In the first round of the DFB Cup against St. Tönis on Friday, Kaua Santos will start between the posts.

Santos is under particular scrutiny, however. In the recent pre-season friendly humiliation against FC Brentford, he conceded seven goals and was especially at fault for the second. Santos has also repeatedly shown weaknesses in the past.

Eintracht hope the signing of Noah Atubolu can solve that problem. He is said to be the club's preferred option in goal.

Atubolu, though, is also enduring a turbulent transfer summer. After parting ways with his agency, the 24-year-old is still looking for a new club. A future at SC Freiburg is considered out of the question after he rejected an extension in May to his contract, which runs until 2027.

Originally, Atubolu wanted a move to the Premier League, ideally to a club with European ambitions. Aston Villa in particular were mentioned as interested. However, Emiliano Martínez remained the clear number one there, while concrete interest from England has so far failed to materialise.