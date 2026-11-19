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A surprise leak has revealed the identity of the winner of the 2026 Asian Player of the Year award, contrary to all the predictions that had emerged in recent weeks.

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The Asian awards ceremony takes place today, Thursday, at the Aksra Theatre King Power in the Thai capital, Bangkok, which also hosted the event in 2017. Awards will be presented across 19 categories.

Among the prizes on offer is the Asian Player of the Year award, contested by the Saudi duo of Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan and Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari , along with Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper.

Minutes before the ceremony got under way, Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" dropped a bombshell. It reported that Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the frontrunner to claim the award ahead of Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan.

Fahad Al-Issa, the paper's correspondent in Bangkok, said: "Before the start of the ceremony, Firas Al-Buraikan was the closest to winning the award, because of the number of points he has."

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He added: "But now I have received unconfirmed leaks from strong sources that the Iranian Alireza will be the winner of the award today."

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That ran contrary to expectations. Al-Buraikan had been everyone's pick for the 2026 Asian Player of the Year award after his outstanding performances for Al-Ahli and the Saudi Arabia national team.

He led Al-Ahli to a second AFC Champions League Elite title in the club's history, and a second in a row, after a 1-0 win over Japan's Machida Zelvia in the final.

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The 26-year-old settled that tournament. He came off the bench in the final and struck a late winner in the sixth minute of extra time.

His success wasn't limited to club football. Last October he also led Saudi Arabia to glory at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27".

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It was the country's fourth Gulf title and their first in 23 years, with the Saudi striker scoring another decisive goal in the 2-0 final win over the UAE.

Al-Buraikan also finished as top scorer at "Gulf Cup 27" with 3 goals, having scored twice against Oman in the group stage.

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Victory would have made the Al-Ahli striker the seventh Saudi to win Asian Player of the Year since the Asian Football Confederation adopted the award in 1994.

Saeed Al-Owairan became the first winner under the AFC's umbrella in 1994. Nawaf Al-Temyat followed in 2000, then Hamad Al-Montashari in 2005, Yasser Al-Qahtani in 2007, Nasser Al-Shamrani in 2014 and, most recently, Salem Al-Dawsari in 2022 and 2025.