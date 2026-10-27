Harry Kane used his Ballon d'Or acceptance speech to send a heartfelt thank you to Jose Mourinho, the former Tottenham boss now in charge of Real Madrid, crediting the Portuguese for the part he played in his career.

The Bayern Munich striker ran through the coaches who shaped him at every stage, speaking at the London Palladium after becoming the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

"I want to thank some of the coaches who helped me throughout my journey, and if I forget anyone, I apologise profusely," the England captain said.

Several big names made the list. Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte all got a mention, as did Mourinho, who coached Kane during his time at Tottenham.

"Every one of you played an important role in my development, at different stages of my life, and without every one of you I would not be standing here today," Kane added.

He went on: "I learned a lot, and when you surround yourself with the best people and coaches, that makes you a better person and player. Thank you very much."

Kane has often spoken warmly about his bond with Mourinho from their Tottenham days, saying he produced some of his finest performances under the Portuguese.

Mourinho managed Kane at Tottenham between 2019 and 2021, a spell in which the striker thrived, pairing his goals with a growing playmaking role before he moved on to Bayern Munich.

His tribute stretched beyond the dugout. The Ballon d'Or, Kane stressed, was the reward for a long and bumpy road, one that forced him to overcome plenty of obstacles before he reached the summit.

He signed off: "My journey was not easy or straightforward, I was not that child who reached the top directly, I had to live through difficult moments, and I went through many experiences and loan moves, I had to fight to reach the best level I am producing now, and I hope my journey gives others some inspiration too."







