Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis and Atlas Lions player, has faced a wave of insults and threats on social media after wearing a shirt bearing the slogan "We are all Kabayas" (a term used to refer to the residents of Ceuta) in a show of support for the city's citizens.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Ezzalzouli wore the slogan "We are all Kabayas", part of a solidarity initiative for the citizens of Ceuta launched recently by various groups. Several football clubs have joined the cause.

Born in Beni Mellal in Morocco and raised in Elche in the province of Alicante, the winger wore the shirt alongside the rest of the Real Betis and Villarreal players in the minutes before the Andalusian side's 2-1 victory.

Insults and threats

Ezzalzouli has faced insults and threats across his social media accounts since appearing in the shirt bearing the slogan "We are all Kabayas".

One of the messages read: "Betraying the homeland is not a passing stance, but a disgrace that remains in the memory of history. The homeland is not for sale, and whoever sells it loses respect before he loses his homeland".

Another said: "Whether you like it or not, Ceuta and Melilla are Moroccan, and they will always remain so".





A further message included: "Today you will live among us in terror, and tomorrow you will go through the worst hour of your life".

One comment read: "Ceuta is Moroccan".

Elsewhere, a commenter said: "The last time we see him with the national team will be a lesson, and may God change him and grant him a little support in his country".

Someone else added: "Ceuta and Melilla are Moroccan. History is not erased by a shirt".

One of them wrote: "Do not be a coward, be a man".

The final message read: "The true Moroccan does not abandon his homeland when it is most in need of him. Some stances are not forgotten, and some betrayals cannot be given up out of respect for what has been built over the years".



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