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The DFB want to speak to Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha after his controversial goal celebration.

On the Kerners 11 podcast, sporting director Rudi Völler said they had noted the public criticism of the Dortmund midfielder and planned to sit down with him soon to clear up any misunderstandings.

"Of course there is freedom of religion and belief (…). Of course we will talk to him about it because it has now become a public issue. First, we need to understand the issue properly; that is important," said the 66-year-old. At the same time, he said, they should not "make too much of it. We will certainly talk to him about it."

After scoring twice on Saturday in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win over SV Elversberg, Nmecha again drew attention with a goal celebration expressing his support for "The King's Return", a campaign belonging to the "Ballers in God" network. He mimed taking a crown from his head and, kneeling, placing it on the pitch in front of him.

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The evangelical "Ballers in God" network has faced accusations of espousing Christian-conservative positions, including condemning homosexuality as a sin and abortion as "Satan's plan". Nmecha had used the celebration several times before, including in the Germany national team's World Cup opener against Curacao.

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How did Borussia Dortmund fans react to Felix Nmecha's celebration?

After the match in Elversberg, Borussia Dortmund's fan and support department again criticised Nmecha's support for the network and called for "a clear distancing from ideologies and networks whose documented statements and activities, in our view, are incompatible with the values of an open-minded and diverse Borussia Dortmund".

In an initial response, Borussia Dortmund defended their player. The club told SID that the professional always behaves respectfully. The club's management will nevertheless hold talks with Nmecha.

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Völler also backed Nmecha. Personally, he could report "only positive things" about the 26-year-old. "He was outstanding at the World Cup. Not just as a footballer, but in how he was between matches too. He is very popular and decent." Nevertheless, the DFB sporting director said he could "understand the discussion, that not everyone likes it."

On the pitch, Nmecha is of enormous value to Borussia Dortmund. He had also recently held a regular starting place in central midfield for the national team. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp therefore named him in the squad for the matches against Serbia and the Netherlands.