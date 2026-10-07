Lionel Messi is heading back to Spain, but not to face Real Madrid. In an unusual twist, he will meet the country's educational community face to face at the Palace of Sports in the northern city of Oviedo.

The visit comes after Messi won the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport for 2026, the highest sporting and cultural honour in Spain. He received it on 3 June, becoming the first footballer in history to be handed the award individually since its creation in 1987.

Argentine newspaper "ole" reports that this will be no mere protocol celebration. It is a lecture and educational event aimed primarily at children and young people, part of the "Awards Week" cultural programme that is open to the public free of charge.

At the heart of the meeting sits the "Number 10 Game" project, an innovative educational initiative launched by the Princess of Asturias Foundation and inspired by Messi himself. Drawing on the Argentine's own previous statements, schoolchildren across the region were asked to imagine a fresh, inventive way of playing football inside their schools, linking the values of sport with creativity and education.

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The jury granted Messi the title in recognition of his "dazzling talent and exceptional sporting career", and praised his "tireless and continuous charitable work to enhance the opportunities of the most deprived children to obtain education and healthcare". They also highlighted his exemplary conduct on the pitch, his steadiness, his humility and his commitment towards the team as world champion with Argentina in 2022.

With this honour, the Flea joins a roll call of global legends who have landed the award before him: tennis great Serena Williams, marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge, athletics legend Carl Lewis, and Spanish basketball stars Pau and Marc Gasol.



