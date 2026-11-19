Carles Puyol, the Barcelona and former Spain national team legend, has become the new director of relations and international football at Inter Club d'Escaldes, who compete in the Andorran first division.
According to Marca newspaper, Carles Puyol has lived in the Principality of Andorra since the start of 2022.
He came close to accepting one of several offers from Gerard Piqué, his former Barcelona team-mate, to join the sporting management at Andorra, the club where Piqué is the largest shareholder and is responsible for the technical staff. In the end, he turned it down.
Puyol's brief at Escaldes Engordany, the current league champions, is to help the club keep growing and developing after they became the first Andorran side to reach the league phase of a European competition.
In an official statement as the new director of relations and international football at Inter Club d'Escaldes, who are competing in the UEFA Conference League, Puyol said: "I would like to congratulate the club on everything it has achieved so far."
He continued: "Winning is always difficult, but staying at the highest level is even harder. The challenge will be to keep working with the same ambition and motivation, in order to continue growing and achieve new goals."
Puyol represented Spain's senior side from 2000 to 2013, winning 100 caps.
He lifted the European Championship with Spain in 2008, then the World Cup in 2010.
At Barcelona, where he wore the captain's armband, Puyol won 21 trophies between his debut in 1999 and his retirement in 2014. That haul included six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and the historic sextuple in 2009.
Now he'll link up again with coach Felipe Ortiz at Inter Club d'Escaldes. The pair played together in Barcelona's youth ranks and remain close friends.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
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