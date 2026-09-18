After transfer drama with FC Barcelona: Julian Alvarez reportedly makes a piquant decision

Radio station Onda Cero reports that Alvarez is considering parting ways with his previous adviser Fernando Hidalgo after the events and joining the agency of former player Javier Pastore instead. That agency also represents, among others, Man City's summer signing Enzo Fernandez.

From the Argentine striker's point of view, the last transfer window could hardly have gone worse. Alvarez was determined to join Barcelona, but his club Atletico Madrid did not give him permission to leave.

"The chance of us selling him to Barca is zero per cent. In this case, it is not about money, but about dignity. A campaign was launched with lies and half-truths. And only Atletico have to pay the price for it," an Atletico official had told Marca a few days before the transfer deadline.

Friction between the parties had already been building for some time. In the spring, Alvarez is said to have initially turned down an early contract extension with a pay rise at the Rojiblancos. According to Marca, Atletico's bosses had promised him he would be allowed to leave in the summer if a club submitted an offer worth 150 million euros by 20 June. But that allegedly never happened.

Barca instead courted the reigning World Cup runners-up in public and tried to use his adviser Hidalgo to put pressure on Atletico. Alvarez said during the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico that a move was the best option for him and also for Atletico.

Getty Images

How much money did Atletico Madrid demand for Julian Alvarez?

Atletico, though, repeatedly stressed that they would not let Alvarez join Barcelona and insisted on the release clause in the striker's contract, which runs until 2030: 500 million euros. Hansi Flick's team, meanwhile, are said to have offered "only" 100 million euros. In the end, a transfer did not materialise, even though the two Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal entered the bidding at the last moment. Barca signed Gabriel Jesus from the Gunners instead.

Illness meant Alvarez missed the start of the new season. He then sat out the last two LaLiga matches against Real Sociedad and Osasuna with muscular problems after Atletico fans booed him on his season debut.

Atletico signed Alvarez in 2024 for a fee of 75 million euros. Since then, he has scored 49 goals in 109 matches. He has also provided 18 more assists.