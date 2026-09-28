Saudi Arabia have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash against Iraq in the Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", with the medical staff revealing new developments over the condition of defender Hassan Tambakti during preparations for the game.

The national team's medical staff announced on the team's official "X" account that Tambakti had restricted himself to individual work with the medics after feeling pain in his calf muscle. He is now following a solo rehabilitation programme away from group training.

His injury could hardly have come at a worse time. Saudi Arabia are gearing up to face Iraq in one of the tournament's standout fixtures, and the coaching staff crave stability at the back after the displays the team have produced so far in "Gulf 27".

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Latest reports suggest Tambakti will not be available against Iraq. A final call hinges on how he responds to the treatment and rehabilitation programme over the coming hours, leaving the coaching staff hunting for a replacement to cover his potential absence.

Losing Tambakti is another headache for Saudi Arabia, coming so soon after Hassan Kadesh's injury and his departure from the camp.

All this follows a testing few months for the Saudis. They crashed out of the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and the Gulf Cup now marks the start of a new chapter as they look to rebuild confidence and deliver positive results.