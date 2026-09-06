After the transfer battle: Rodgers slaps Arsenal in two minutes

Chelsea star Morgan Rogers needed just two minutes to leave his mark on the London derby against Arsenal. He found the Gunners' net early with a volley from outside the box, becoming the first player to breach their defence this season.

The goal added a fresh chapter to a story that began in the transfer market. Both Arsenal and Chelsea had chased the former Aston Villa man, before the Blues settled the race in their favour for 117 million pounds sterling.

Rogers had shone in the Aston Villa shirt, which prompted Chelsea to move strongly to secure his services. Arsenal entered the negotiations too, hoping to strengthen their ranks with the player, but the deal ultimately ended with his move to Stamford Bridge.

His strike was more than a perfect start to the derby. It also ended Arsenal's impressive defensive run, after the Gunners kept clean sheets in their first two matches against Coventry City and Aston Villa. The player they had fought Chelsea to sign became the first to beat them.

And so a transfer battle turned into a direct confrontation on the pitch. Rogers had the first word, needing just two minutes to give the Blues the lead and leave his mark early in one of the season's biggest matches.

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