Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Madrid and Atlas Lions star, has hit back at the insults and accusations aimed at him in recent days.

A wave of threats had flooded social media after the player wore a shirt bearing the slogan "We are all Caballas", a term for the residents of Ceuta, in a show of support for the city's people.

The slogan comes from a solidarity campaign for the citizens of Ceuta, launched recently by various groups and backed by several football teams.

Born in Beni Mellal in Morocco and raised in Elche in the province of Alicante, the winger wore the shirt alongside the rest of the Real Betis and Villarreal players in the minutes before the Andalusian side's 2-1 victory.

Ezzalzouli set out his position in a statement on his "Instagram" account: "Firstly, I would like to clarify one thing, which is that at no moment was the shirt referring to the city of Ceuta used with a political aim or with the intention of disrespecting a people, the Moroccan people."

He added: "This shirt was of a social nature, within the framework of supporting the residents and people of a region who were living through a difficult situation, regardless of their nationality."

He concluded: "But at the same time, this is not an apology to anyone, and everyone who wishes to exploit this matter to cast doubt on my love for my country is free to do so. As for me, I will continue to live every day with my head held high, and I will continue to represent my roots with pride and sacrifice."



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