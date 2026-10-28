The Spanish league association and the Spanish Football Federation have announced that a minute's silence will be observed before every match in the 11th round of the Spanish league and the 12th round of the second division, in memory of the victims of the tragic collision between two trains in the province of Toledo.

Both institutions confirmed their agreement on the gesture, as reported by the newspaper "Marca". They also offered condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the accident.

Matches postponed in the Copa del Rey

Earlier, the Spanish Football Federation postponed all 24 matches scheduled in the first round of the Copa del Rey. They had been due to take place on Wednesday before the accident forced the change.

The collision happened on Wednesday morning on the railway line connecting Madrid and Andalusia, in the province of Toledo, when a train belonging to the "Iryo" company struck a high-speed "AVE" train.

Sixty-eight people died, according to the latest toll in the report, plunging the country into mourning and prompting an outpouring of solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured.