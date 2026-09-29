Spanish calm meets Moroccan ambition, and both are chasing the biggest prize of the 2030 World Cup: the final. Spain are moving with confidence to keep the showpiece on home soil. Morocco, meanwhile, keep pushing for a bigger slice of the joint bid, and the tournament's map could yet be redrawn.

The Spanish Football Federation want a cast-iron guarantee that the final stays in Spain, leaning on the country's sporting and logistical clout as the main host in 2030 alongside partners Portugal. No stadium has been confirmed yet. Madrid and Barcelona lead the field.

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, said: "The final must be held in Spain, there is no other option. We are a superpower and a global leader in everything, but the greatest joy would be to play the final in Spain," stressing that his country sees no reason to doubt its right to host the most important match of the tournament.

Morocco, by contrast, have no intention of backing down. Fouzi Lekjaa is driving a determined push to strengthen his country's standing within the bid, with Casablanca earmarked as one of the tournament's flagship venues. A huge stadium with a capacity of around 115,000 is in the works, a statement of intent from a nation that fancies hosting one of the World Cup's showpiece fixtures, and perhaps the final itself.









A Moroccan opener and a Spanish final?

One compromise is starting to take shape amid the tug-of-war: "holding the opening match in Morocco, with the final held in Spain," according to the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Such a deal would hand Morocco top billing on opening night while Spain keep the marquee fixture. It also raises questions about how the three South American countries fit in, having joined the bid to mark 100 years since the first World Cup.

Negotiations rumble on behind the scenes. Spain look determined to settle the final in their favour. Morocco keep pushing to squeeze every last gain out of 2030.

With FIFA elections looming and the sums inside the European Union growing thornier, the fate of the 2030 World Cup final is still up in the air, waiting on the final word.