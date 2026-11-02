A meeting between engineer Hani Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, and the star Mohamed Salah, captain of the Egypt national team, has thrown the spotlight back on the relationship between the pair. Questions have swirled in recent weeks over how the Pharaohs' captain views the technical staff, ever since he walked out of the national team's camp last September.

The Egyptian Football Association has broken its silence with an official statement, revealing the details of Hani Abo Rida's trip to Turkey and the purpose behind his meeting with Mohamed Salah. The visit, the EFA insisted, reflects its commitment to staying in constant contact with the national team's stars.

The Egyptian Football Association said in its statement: "Hani Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, was keen, during his visit to Turkey, whose aim was to meet the star Mohamed Salah, captain of the national team and one of the most prominent stars of Egyptian football, to hold a meeting with him, within the framework of the association's keenness on continuous communication with the stars of the national team."

The statement added: "The meeting saw a discussion of ways to overcome any obstacles that may face the national team's journey, in a way that contributes to the continuation of its successes, with an emphasis on the importance of communication and understanding between all elements of the system, working in the spirit of a single team, and creating the best atmosphere for the national team, its technical staff and its players, in preparation for the upcoming international fixtures."

He continued: "The president of the association affirmed his great appreciation for the role represented by Mohamed Salah, being one of the most important icons of Egyptian football and captain of the national team, stressing the association's keenness to provide all means of support and backing for the national team, in a way that fulfils the aspirations of the Egyptian public."

Mohamed Salah, captain of the Egypt national team and a Trabzonspor player in Turkey, left the Pharaohs' camp in September 2026 after the match against Angola in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The incident raised plenty of questions about his relationship with the technical staff led by Hossam Hassan.

His exit followed Hossam Hassan's decision to haul him off in the 60th minute of the Angola match, which finished goalless. The manager explained afterwards that the call was purely tactical, insisting the national team's captain carried no injury.

Egypt, meanwhile, are gearing up for two matches against Malawi across the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs' camp begins on 9 November at the national teams' centre.

The first match between the two sides takes place on 13 November at Cairo International Stadium in the third round, before the two meet again on the 17th of the same month at Bingu International Stadium in Malawi for the fourth round.

Egypt sit in the second group of the qualifiers alongside Angola, South Sudan and Malawi. The Pharaohs top the table with 4 points, ahead of Angola on goal difference, while Malawi occupy third place with 3 points and South Sudan prop up the group without a point to their name.

Egypt opened their qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Angola at home, then thrashed South Sudan 5-0 on the road.